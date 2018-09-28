The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager was stabbed in a quiet Harrow road just before midnight on Thursday (September 27).

Police believe the victim, a 19-year-old man, was chased by a group of four or five men covering their face in Furness Road.

He was taken to a central London hospital at around 11.25pm with serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition, his injuries are not life-threatening, a Met Police spokesperson said on Friday morning (September 28).

As a result of the incident, there will be an increased police presence in the area to investigate and provide reassurance to the public, police have said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Harrow CID via 101 quoting reference CAD 9070/27SEP.

To report information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .

No arrests have been made.