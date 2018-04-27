The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested over the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Jason Isaacs in Northolt last November.

Police arrested the teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at an address in Harrow this morning (Friday, April 27).

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.

Speaking after the latest arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said “anyone else involved will be arrested and put before the courts”.

He said: “The investigation into Jason's murder remains ongoing and this latest arrest shows we are making progress to identify all those responsible for the attack.

“On Monday, April 30 a 17-year-old male will stand trial for Jason's murder.

“However, there were others involved that night and my message is clear – you will be arrested [and put] before the courts to face the consequences of your actions.”

Jason was stabbed to death in Newnham Close at around 10.30pm on November 18 after a night out with friends.

(Image: Craig Henry)

Police say riders and pillion passengers on two mopeds were involved in the attack.

Those passengers were “not wearing helmets so would have stood out” police have said.

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and those with information to come forward and contact the incident room on 0208 785 8099. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Three other teenagers – aged 18, 16 and 17 – were previously arrested in connection with the investigation but have all been released with no further action being taken against them.