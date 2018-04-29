The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after being found with an "axe in his waistband" in Brent.

On Saturday (April 29), police in South Kilburn said they carried out a stop and search on a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Officers from Metropolitan Police said they found an "axe in his waistband" during the search.

A police spokesman said: "We spotted and searched a 14-year-old in South Kilburn last night and found this axe in his waistband."

(Image: Met Police)

He added: "He's been arrested and charged. This is why stop and search is so important."

Responding on Twitter, social media users praised officers in Kilburn for their work.

Including the hashtag #StopSearchSavesLives, Inspector Richard Berns said: "Well done guys."

Mr Dee added: "Nice one - stop and search strikes again."