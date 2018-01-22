The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenage robbers from Hillingdon have been unanimously found guilty of manslaughter after one of their victims fell from a window and died.

Ide Faysal and Abidiqader Shidane, both 18, carried out a spree of robberies in Reading between May 14 and June 25 2017.

Samuel O'Brien, 31, sustained a head injury after he was robbed and assaulted by the pair in St Giles Close, Reading, on July 2.

Mr O'Brien, a "devoted father", managed to flee from the pair into a block of flats in Southampton Street before trying to escape by jumping from a second storey window.

The victim fell and sustained fatal injuries, dying later that day.

The teenage duo had previously threatened a 21-year-old man and 42-year-old man with weapons while robbing them of their phones and bank cards in separate incidents.

Faysal, of Poplar Place in Hayes , was convicted of three counts of robbery and one count of manslaughter after a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on Thursday (January 18).

Shidane, of Crest Gardens in Ruislip , had pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and was found guilty of one count of manslaughter by the jury.

(Image: Get Reading)

The teenagers were tried over three weeks at Reading Crown Court and will be sentenced on February 12.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Stone, of Reading Force CID, said: “This was a case in which the offenders travelled to Reading from London to commit violent robberies against lone male victims in the town centre.

“Tragically, on 2 July, Samuel O’Brien died after falling from a window having sustained head injuries from the robbery.

“I would like to commend Mr O’Brien’s family for the great courage and humbling dignity they have shown throughout the trial.

“I hope the conviction of those responsible for Mr O’Brien’s death can provide some small measure of comfort for his loved ones going forward.

“This was a complex and challenging investigation, and the conviction demonstrates that those who commit violent crime will be dealt with robustly.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to bring to justice those who carry out such offences.”

(Image: Thames Valley Police)

Mr O'Brien's family paid tribute to him in a statement released to police after the convictions.

It said: "Sam was an extremely popular man, a much loved son and a brother, with everything to live for, and a devoted father to his seven-year-old son, who is devastated.

“As a family we are united in grief, his loss has deeply affected us all. He had many things planned, and had a very bright future ahead of him before his life was so tragically cut short.

“Sam is deeply missed by all of his family and friends and a light has gone out of our lives.

“We have finally got justice for Sam and we would like to thank the police, CPS and barristers for their determination and hard work.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .