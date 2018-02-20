Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who raped a child when he was a young teenager has had his conviction and sentence upheld after failing to convince top judges that he was mistakenly identified by his victim.

Abdulrahman Aden, now 21, was found guilty at Harrow Crown Court last June on two counts of raping a child under the age of 13.

He was handed a four-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Last Friday (February 16), his lawyers went to the Court of Appeal to challenge the safety of the convictions.

Aden, of Station Road, Harrow , was aged 14 or 15 when he committed the offences.

The girl picked him out as her attacker in an identification procedure, the court heard.

But lawyers for Aden claimed there was not enough evidence to prosecute him and there had been a case of mistaken identity.

They also said he had been out of the country at the time the victim said the rape took place and that he had not matched the description given by her in a police interview.

(Image: PA)

However, Judge Richard Marks QC said the victim was giving evidence about events which happened some years earlier when she was very young.

It was "entirely possible that she may have been mistaken as to the timing of these offences", he added.

And it was "entirely understandable" that, to such a young child, Aden may have seemed "much older than he was".

"The conclusion the [crown court] judge reached that there was a case to answer was one that he was entirely justified in reaching," Judge Marks said.

"Accordingly this renewed application for leave to appeal is dismissed," ruled the judge, who was sitting with Lord Justice Davis and Mr Justice Nicol.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .