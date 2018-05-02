Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A double stabbing in which two girls were injured in West Kensington may have been the result of a social media feud.

The 17-year-old victims suffered from stab and slash injuries in the incident in North End Road on Monday, (April 23), at around 5.35pm.

The victims were rushed to hospital but their injuries were non life-threatening and they have since been discharged to recover at home.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested at the scene but has been released on bail to return to a west London police station in mid-May.

Detectives investigating the incident believe a suspect had been in a social media feud with the victims before the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have more information to come forward.

The suspect and victims were also allegedly engaged in a verbal argument in a restaurant in North End Road just hours before the stabbing.

Police believe the victims and suspect crossed paths a short while later in North End Road and that there was an altercation, in which two girls received stab and slash injuries.

Hammersmith and Fulham CID detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have footage of the incident to come forward and help the investigation as they continue to make enquiries.

DC Stewart Cherrington, the investigating officer, said: "We are eager to establish the circumstances which led to two teenage girls being stabbed. This incident happened in a very busy area and a number of people will have seen what happened.

"I am appealing to these people to come forward and speak to us. I'm also appealing to anyone who has footage on their mobile phone to come forward as well as motorists who were in the area and may have captured the incident on their dash cam.

"Any information, no matter how small, is crucial in helping us to establish what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call Hammersmith and Fulham CID on 0208 246 2678 or 101 quoting ref CAD 5548/23APR.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.