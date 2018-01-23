The video will start in 8 Cancel

A "red-faced" man aged between 30 and 50 raped a teenage girl before chasing her as she ran away after the attack.

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old was raped in Haringey by a stranger in the Crouch End area.

The teenager had been walking along an alleyway in Nelson Road, near the corner of Tottenham Lane, when she was raped by an unknown man on Saturday December 2 between 9.30pm and 10.30pm.

Metropolitan Police believe the suspect attempted to chase the girl as she ran away after the attack and passers-by shouted at him to stop.

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday (January 16) after the victim spoke to a teacher about the incident.

DC Matthew Cron, from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, said: "This was a horrific attack on a young girl by an unknown suspect.

"We believe that a number of people saw the suspect as he ran from the scene, and we would urge them or anyone else with information, or who saw anyone suspicious in the Nelson Road area on that day, to come forward."

(Image: Google Maps)

Police describe the suspect as a white man, aged between 30 and 50 years old, around 6ft tall, of proportionate build with a red-faced complexion.

He was wearing a beanie hat, a jumper pulled over his chin and mouth, a black Puffa-style jacket, and dark trousers and trainers.

Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault.

If you have any information about this incident or the description of the suspect sounds familiar, please call the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command on 0207 2302260 or 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

