A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked as she made her way home from Notting Hill Carnival on Monday night (August 27).

British Transport Police were called to reports of an assault at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station at around 9pm and found a teenage girl had been "struck with an object" at the scene.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: "Shortly after 9pm yesterday evening (August 27) officers were called to Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station following a report of an assault at the station."

He added: "Officers attended alongside paramedics and a 17-year-old woman was treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious. It is believed she was struck with an object."

The girl was reportedly one of hundreds making their way home from the final day of Notting Hill Carnival when she was attacked.

There have been no arrests in connection with the assault which came at the close of what police claim was a largely peaceful Carnival.

Police who were granted Section 60 stop and search powers arrested nearly 400 people at the two-day event and seized several weapons.

BTP has launched an investigation in connection with the attack and urges anyone who witnessed what happened to contact them.

You can contact BTP about this incident by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 570 of 27/08/2018. Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.