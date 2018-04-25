The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after two stabbings in West Kensington has been released on bail until mid-May, police have said.

The teenager was arrested after a double stabbing in North End Road on Monday (April 23), after which two teenagers were airlifted to hospital.

Police were first called to reports of a stabbing at around 5.35pm and an air ambulance landed shortly after in Lillie Road.

Two teenage girls remained in hospital overnight after suffering non life-threatening injuries and were both discharged to continue recovering at home by Wednesday morning (April 25).

(Image: Mike de Selincourt)

A 17-year-old girl was arrested at the scene in West Kensington but a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said she has now been released on bail until a date in mid-May.

The road was cordoned off near The Clarence pub until around 9pm on Monday while police investigated.

Enquiries into the stabbing continue. Anyone with information should call the Met on 101.