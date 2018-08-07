The video will start in 8 Cancel

A student from Feltham with no driving licence has been jailed for his role in a police chase which ended in an innocent woman losing her life.

Isaad McFadyen, an 18-year-old from Hounslow Road, Feltham , had driven a stolen Mercedes using false plates from London to Goring in Sussex with 24-year-old Connor Dobson, of no fixed abode, on November 10, 2017.

Once there, Dobson and McFadyen carried out a series of burglaries, with the intention of stealing another performance car.

Eventually they were successful in stealing another Mercedes, which Dobson drove, with McFadyen driving the original car back to London.

However, police in Sussex were quickly able to trace the cars, leading to a high-speed pursuit along the narrow A24.

Police came across them at the Buck Barn crossroads but they both failed to stop.

McFadyen soon crashed and the teenager tried to flee the scene into neighbouring fields but was caught by police officers.

Dobson continued to drive at speed away from police cars still on his tail.

He continued on his own northwards on the A24 and between Broadbridge Heath and the Robin Hood roundabout he crashed into a Ford Fiesta being driven by 70-year-old Rebecca Nevins.

Rebecca, from Horsham, was pronounced dead at the scene soon after the collision.

Dobson managed to flee but he was arrested five days later and charged with manslaughter and a burglary in Goring.

McFadyen was charged with two counts of burglary and dangerous driving.

Both men pleaded guilty at Hove Crown Court on Monday (August 6).

That same day, Dobson received a 15-year-sentence, with a further three years on licence.

McFadyen was sentenced to 20 months in jail for two burglaries and handling stolen goods, and a concurrent six-month sentence for dangerous driving and driving with no insurance or licence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Seb Day said: "The family of Rebecca Nevins said losing her has had a huge impact on their lives and no sentence will bring her back but they were satisfied with the sentence.

"The judge commented that they were dangerous men and professional criminals. I'm very pleased that the sentence reflects this, and that we were able to assist the family of Rebecca in getting some justice.

"This sentence reflects the professional criminal activity shown by both offenders and will ensure the public are protected from Connor Dobson for many years to come."