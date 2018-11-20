Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy riding the District Line was threatened with a gun in an attempt to rob his phone and money, police said

Three 14-year-old boys were on the train, seated opposite a young man, who departed with them when they got off at East Ham Underground station.

On the platform of the train station, the young man confronted one of the boys and demanded his phone and money.

The young man then threatened to shoot the 14-year-old on the Tube platform, before lifting his shirt to show the butt of a gun concealed in his waistband, according to British Transport Police.

BTP have released a CCTV image of a man they believe has information which could help their investigation into the incident on October 14 at around 2.30pm.

If you recognise him, or witnessed the incident, please contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 and quoting reference 307 of 14/10/18. Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.