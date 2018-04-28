The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old boy suffered head injuries during a fight at Whitmore High School in Harrow on Friday afternoon (April 27).

At around 3pm, Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fight at Whitmore High School, in Porlock Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was found suffering from head injuries at the scene by officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

(Image: Google Maps)

The victim's injuries are not believed to be serious and he did not need hospital treatment.

Another teenager, also believed to be aged around 15 years old, and a woman were both arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

They were both taken to a north-west London police station where they remained in custody at around 7pm on Friday evening.