A 15-year-old boy suffered head injuries during a fight at Whitmore High School in Harrow on Friday afternoon (April 27).
At around 3pm, Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of a fight at Whitmore High School, in Porlock Avenue.
A 15-year-old boy was found suffering from head injuries at the scene by officers and paramedics from London Ambulance Service.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be serious and he did not need hospital treatment.
Another teenager, also believed to be aged around 15 years old, and a woman were both arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).
They were both taken to a north-west London police station where they remained in custody at around 7pm on Friday evening.