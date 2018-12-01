Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy was stabbed in the shoulder in Shepherd's Bush on Friday night (November 30).

The 16-year-old has become one of the latest victims of London's knife crime epidemic after being stabbed in the shoulder on the corner of Askew Road and Becklow Road.

The boy was found by paramedics at the scene, who in turn called Metropolitan Police officers to investigate the stabbing.

The London Ambulance Service paramedics rushed the boy to a central London hospital, where he currently remains. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed.

The stabbing is being investigated by police officers in Hammersmith and Fulham, however no arrests have been made in relation to the case, the morning after the stabbing.

The site of the stabbing is a busy retail arcade, with shops, restaurants and businesses.

Scotland Yard say they are continuing to make enquiries in relation to the boy's stabbing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD8741/30NOV, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.