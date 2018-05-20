The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in South Ruislip.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the victim, 20-year-old Omar Shidane, who was stabbed in Victoria Road, opposite Asda died following the attack on Tuesday (May 15) at around 9pm.

Omar had been rushed to a hospital for treatment and remained in a critical condition for several days, but passed away on Friday (May 18) at around 5pm.

A post-mortem examination was held on Saturday (May 19) and gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

(Image: Qasim Peracha)

The 16-year-old boy is from Hillingdon, but cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was arrested on Wednesday (May 16) at around 12.30pm in The Fairway, Ruislip, on suspicion of attempted murder, but subsequently charged with Omar's murder on Saturday (May 19).

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested on Wednesday (May 16) on suspicion of assisting an offender, but has since been released without investigation.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the incident and continue to make enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 0208 358 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting Operation Polson.