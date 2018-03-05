The video will start in 8 Cancel

A vulnerable teenager who went missing after leaving hospital without shoes during the freezing weather has been found.

Police were concerned for the well being of 19-year-old Ashleigh Fair, who was last seen arriving at Marble Arch by taxi after leaving a hospital in Reading at around 9.30am on Thursday (March 1).

Scotland Yard has now reported Ms Fair, who has a life threatening condition, was found in the Paddington area of London on Sunday afternoon (March 4).

Following her disappearance, officers had said it was “a matter of urgency” that she received medical attention.

Superintendent Sean McDermid also said said she was not dressed for the cold weather which swept through the country last week, and was thought to be wearing pink socks on her feet, possibly without shoes.

When last seen before leaving the hospital, Ashleigh was also wearing a green and pink knitted jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

