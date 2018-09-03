The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 16-year-old boy is being treated in hospital after being shot along a busy Wandsworth street.

Emergency services rushed to York Road in the early hours of Sunday morning (September 2) to discover the injured teenager.

It is believed he was gunned down at the junction with Usk Road, close to a Shell garage, large block of flats and shops.

No arrests have been made and Metropolitan Police officers are keeping "an open mind concerning motive".

(Image: Google Street View)

"Police were called to York Road, SW18 at 12.45am on Sunday to reports of a shooting at the junction with Usk Road," a force spokesman said.

"At the scene, a 16 year old male was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

"He was taken to a London hospital where his condition is not life-threatening.

"At this early stage officers retain an open mind concerning motive."

It was added that no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

The force is urging anyone with information, footage of the area or witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Ed Facer of Trident and Area Command added: "This incident took place on a busy road and I am confident that someone saw something.

"I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident or who has dashcam or personal footage of the moments before, during or following the shooting."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to call Trident on 101 quoting CAD354/02SEPT/18, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.