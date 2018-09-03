The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young boy was chased down by a group of thugs and attacked after he refused to hand over his mobile phone.

The 15-year-old was rushed to hospital with a head injury shortly after 7.20pm in Ruislip on Sunday (September 2).

A group of males chased the teenager down the high street after demanding that the victim should hand over his phone - which he refused.

He was then attacked by the group and shortly discovered with injuries by police officers around the corner in Midcroft.

Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made as of yet, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

"Police were called at 7.21pm on Sunday to reports of a group of males chasing a teenager along High Street, Ruislip," a force spokesman said.

"Officers attended and searched the area, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering a head injury in Midcroft.

"He was taken to a west London hospital with non life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

"The victim was in High Street with friends when he was approached by a group of males who demanded his mobile phone," it was explained.

"The victim declined and ran off.

"He was chased by the group who caught-up with him in Midcroft and assaulted him before taking his mobile phone."

It was added that no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Victoria Jayne Jeffery passed the scene shortly after the incident.

"Last night we came past there about 7.15pm and there was some young girls crying and a group of people standing with the police then a police van came speeding past us heading towards them," she told getwestlondon.

Metropolitan Police officers are urging witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

If you can help the police with enquiries call 101 quoting CAD6414/02SEP, tweet @MetCC, report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here .