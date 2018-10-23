Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 15-year-old boy is in police custody after a person was allegedly forced to take cash from an ATM at knifepoint.

The person reported to police that they were in Townmead Road, Fulham , when they were threatened with a knife and ordered to use their debit card to withdraw cash from the Sainsbury's cash machine.

The individual was not injured during the reported inicident near Wandsworth Bridge on Monday (October 22) at around 3.30pm, according to the Met Police.

Police in Fulham used local CCTV footage to trace a suspect and arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the robbery.

The boy is being held in custody, awaiting an interview, while Metropolitan Police officers investigate the incident.

"Although this incident will obviously be of concern to residents - please be assured that we take knife crime and robbery very seriously," tweeted Sands End Police.

"If anyone witnessed anything or has any further information please contact us quoting reference 6024372/18."