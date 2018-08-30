The video will start in 8 Cancel

The first picture of a 73-year-old woman who was discovered dead in her own home after it was engulfed by flames has been released by police.

Carole Harrison's body was discovered by firefighters who were called to her house in Teddington in the early hours of Wednesday August 22.

Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation after a post-mortem revealed the pensioner suffered injuries consistent with an assault.

The force has since confirmed that a 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been bailed until mid-September.

Detectives from the homicide and major crime command continue to investigate the incident.

Around 25 firefighters and four fire engines rushed to Mays Road, Teddington, at around 12.50am to battle the flames which destroyed the ground floor and the first floor.

While it has been revealed that Mrs Harrison may have been attacked, the post-mortem examination at Kingston Mortuary held on Thursday (August 23) has not yet determined the full cause of death.

Her next of kin have been informed.

One week later the force confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of murder at 3.50pm on Saturday (August 25).

An urgent appeal has been issued to anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual or may have information to assist with enquiries.

"At this stage we are appealing to anyone who saw the Mrs Harrison on the day leading up to the fire," said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard previously stated.

"In particular we want to hear from anyone who may have seen her out and about and most particularly if she had anyone with her. Anyone with information should call police immediately."

Pictures and footage taken at the scene show the large emergency presence and the police cordon which was temporarily in place while the scene was under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is urged to call the force on 020 8721 4622, ring 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference 353/22Aug.

Alternatively you can give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online here .