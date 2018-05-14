A traffic accident on the A40 westbound slip-road from the Target roundabout is causing major tailbacks.
The collision, which occurred at around 1pm on Monday (May 14) is currently being attended by police.
The slip-road is partly blocked, which is forcing cars to slow down as they merge onto the A40.
A picture tweeted by the Transport for London traffic alert Twitter shows the accident and a long queue of cars backed up behind it.
The tweet read: "A40 Western Avenue - the eastbound on-slip from Target Roundabout is partly blocked due to a collision. Police on scene. Tailbacks through Target Underpass."
The Met Police and London Ambulance service have been contacted for further information on the collision.
Congestion from A312
There is congestion from A312 The Parkway northbound to Willow Tree Roundabout and on A4090 Whitton Avenue West Southbound to Northolt Park as a result of the crash.
Traffic is still slow-moving as a result of the crash.
30mph speed limit
Nearby the scene of the crash, a 30mph sped limit is in operation during survey works being carried out in the central reservation.
The temporary speed limit is in place in both directions between Target Roundabout and Greenford Roundabout.
Picture from scene of crash
The entry slip road is partially blocked in A40 Western Avenue eastbound due to the accident.
No reports of injuries
Speaking to getwestlondon, a police spokesman said they were called at 1.23pm to reports of a collision.
“We were called at 1.23pm to a reports of a collision.
“There have been no reports of injuries, and the drivers have exchanged details.”
Roads affected by the crash
Motorists driving in the following roads can expect some delays after the accident.
- Ealing Road (UB5) (All Directions)
- Kensington Road (UB5) (All Directions)
- Target Underpass (A40) (UB5) (All Directions)
- Western Avenue (UB5) (Eastbound)
Crash at Target Roundabout
There is very slow traffic around the A40 Western Avenue eastbound after an accident involving a lorry and a car at around 1.23pm.
The vehicles crashed at the end of the entry slip road and traffic around Target Roundabout is affected by delays.
Traffic joining A40 is having to cut across into lane one of the main carriageway, causing delays for traffic heading from Polish War Memorial towards Greenford.
Police remain at the scene at 2pm.