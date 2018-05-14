A traffic accident on the A40 westbound slip-road from the Target roundabout is causing major tailbacks.

The collision, which occurred at around 1pm on Monday (May 14) is currently being attended by police.

The slip-road is partly blocked, which is forcing cars to slow down as they merge onto the A40.

A picture tweeted by the Transport for London traffic alert Twitter shows the accident and a long queue of cars backed up behind it.

(Image: TfL Traffic)

The tweet read: "A40 Western Avenue - the eastbound on-slip from Target Roundabout is partly blocked due to a collision. Police on scene. Tailbacks through Target Underpass."

The Met Police and London Ambulance service have been contacted for further information on the collision.

We will be bringing you live updates as they come in.