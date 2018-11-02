Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver was air-lifted to hospital with life-changing injuries after crashing into the railings of an Ickenham road.

Met Police were called to Swakeleys Road in Hillingdon just after 7am on Friday morning (November 2) to reports that a car had crashed into street railings.

A man was found with head and chest injuries and was rushed to hospital by the London Air Ambulance.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7.09am to reports of a car being involved in a collision with street railings on Swakeleys Road, Hillingdon.

(Image: Liam McKane)

"Officers attended alongside the LAS and found the male driver suffering head and chest injuries.

"He was taken to hospital by London’s air ambulance where his injuries are deemed to be life-changing."

The accident created extreme traffic delays in the area during rush hour, made worse by the closure of Breakspear Road and another accident near South Ruislip Tube station .

Posting to a public Facebook group, one commuter said: "Absolute chaos this morning in South Ruislip and Ickenham. It’s taken an hour to get on to the A40!

"Frustrating but thoughts are with those involved in the incident and thanks to the police for keeping the traffic moving."

Breakspear Road South has been closed almost constantly since early October following a burst water main and "to enable essential utility diversionary works in preparation for HS2".