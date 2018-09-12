Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The head teacher of Swakeleys School for Girls has denied a claim pupils from the school started the large fight which erupted in Uxbridge town centre and says there is no evidence to suggest any pupils got involved at all.

The High Street became a scene of a 70-person brawl on Monday evening (September 10) which forced one store to lock its doors in response to a youth running to escape a larger group.

The "chaos" was captured on camera, showing multiple youths dressed in different school uniforms and plain dress included in the crowds which, according to one witness "swarmed" the street.

Several schools in the area were contacted by police following the mass fight which injured one person and the force stated that "those identified will be dealt with".

On the night itself police said no arrests had been made but is yet to clarify if this is still the case.

The head teacher of Swakeleys School for Girls, in Clifton Gardens, has hit out at a claim that students from the school initiated the fight with pupils from Uxbridge High School.

'Girls not involved in fight'

"We have completed our investigations and believe that one of our girls was involved in a verbal altercation with a youth who is not from Uxbridge High School," Sue Pryor told getwestlondon.

"There is no evidence that any of our girls were involved in starting a fight or getting involved in one."

She added that the claim, which came from a reliable source who wishes to remain anonymous, is "untrue".

The principle of Uxbridge High School is yet to comment on the claim.

However, Uxbridge High principal Nigel Clemens previously told getwestlondon: "We are aware that the police were called to an incident in Uxbridge. A number of youths were present.

"The police are investigating but have not identified any Uxbridge High School students as being involved at this time. Their investigations are ongoing."

The day after the fight several schools received an email from officers in Hillingdon vowing that "those identified will be dealt with" and warning them over a heightened police presence in the area.

The violence erupted in the town's high street at around 5.30pm and a 48-hour dispersal order was issued by police, giving officers the power to arrest anyone refusing to leave or returning to the area after being told to move on.

Youths 'stamped and kicked each other'

Video footage circulating on social media shows crowds of people pushing and shoving, resulting in one member of the public falling. He appears to be kicked while on the ground.

Shocked witnesses claim to have witnessed a "swarm" of youths "stamping on each other" and attempting to smash their way into a shop.

One video taken on SnapChat which has been shared widely on social media shows a member of the public escaping a crowd and being shielded by other people to prevent a further attack.

An anonymous witness described the scenes as "horrifying" and said she and her friend feared they were also going to be assaulted.

"I heard screaming and saw a security guard trying to stop the first fight but he couldn't," the woman, who asked not to be named, claimed.

"I saw kids losing their shoes and clothes. Some of them were filming everything instead of trying to stop their friends.

"Then some girls started fighting and one of them ran towards Clarks, the security guard caught her and so did one of her friends but the other girl ran towards her and the fighting began again, banging on the doors of the shop.

"It was really unbelievable.

"They dragged the security guard into the fight, I saw him lying on the ground desperately trying to get up as another fight broke out between some boys.

"They stepped on him several times and pushed him.

"I was scared that someone might attack me and my friend. I saw a mother and two kids standing right next to me, they look scared.

"It was actually horrifying."

One injury has been confirmed by the Metropolitan Police and the force is yet to confirm whether any arrests have been made following Hillingdon MP, Boris Johnson's statement on Wednesday morning (September 12) that there has been one.