A suspicious package has been reported at the sorting office in Hanwell.
Emergency services including the ambulance and police are at the scene of the incident in Edinburgh Road.
Three people are being treated at the scene as a precaution, police said.
Road closures are in place while the incident is being dealt with.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7.41am on Thursday March 15 to reports of a suspicious package at Hanwell Sorting Office, in Edinburgh Road.
"Specialist officers attended and the package is being assessed.
"London Ambulance Service attended and three people are being treated at the scene as a precaution.
"Road closures are in place while emergency services deal."
Enquiries continue.
See our live blog updates below for more information.
Keep up to date with the latest news from west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see news and events from your area, and receive notifications for any breaking news.
It's available to download, for free, from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
No patients taken to hospital
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
We were called at 7:56am today to Edinburgh Road, W7, to reports of an incident.
We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched our hazardous area response team (HART).
We assessed several people at the scene but have not taken any to hospital.”
Photos from the scene
Some more images from the scene of the incident in Hanwell.
Thanks to Elizabeth Jenner for the images.
Non suspicious say Ealing Police
Ealing Police said the suspicious package incident at Hanwell Sorting Office “has now been deemed non suspicious.”
Eyewitness account
Elizabeth Jenner said:
I had just done school run and ran up there with my camera.
Traffic was heavily congested on the way and a police car was blocking the road when I got there.
Several ambulances and response units were parked up.
Cambridge road was taped across with two policeman standing guard.
At the end of Cambridge rd was a large police van. There were extra police around as well. The situation looked extremely well dealt with and all under control.”
Police statement
A Metropolitan Police statement:
Police were called at 7.41am on Thursday March 15 to reports of a suspicious package at Hanwell Sorting Office, in Edinburgh Road.
Specialist officers attended and the package is being assessed.
London Ambulance Service attended and three people are being treated at the scene as a precaution.
Road closures are in place while emergency services deal.”