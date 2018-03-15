A suspicious package has been reported at the sorting office in Hanwell.

Emergency services including the ambulance and police are at the scene of the incident in Edinburgh Road.

Three people are being treated at the scene as a precaution, police said.

Road closures are in place while the incident is being dealt with.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7.41am on Thursday March 15 to reports of a suspicious package at Hanwell Sorting Office, in Edinburgh Road.

"Specialist officers attended and the package is being assessed.

"London Ambulance Service attended and three people are being treated at the scene as a precaution.

"Road closures are in place while emergency services deal."

Enquiries continue.

(Image: Elizabeth Jenner)

See our live blog updates below for more information.

