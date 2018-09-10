The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver who crashed a Mercedes van into a garden wall in Harrow was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.

Police were called to Masons Avenue, a residential street near Harrow and Wealdstone station, at 10.34pm on Sunday night (September 9) after reports of the collision.

A tweet from Harrow MPS said there was "significant damage caused" and that he had been arrested by officers.

Figures from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents show more than 70,000 people are caught drink driving annually and that more than 200 people are killed in related accidents per year.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 22.34pm on Sunday (September 9) to reports of a van in collision with a property in Masons Avenue, Harrow.

"Officers attended and arrested the driver of the van on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in custody at this stage."

Driving while drunk in the UK carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to £5,000 and a minimum twelve months' disqualification from driving.