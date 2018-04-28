The video will start in 8 Cancel

A suspected “drug dealer” who was found “preying on a vulnerable blind man” by using his Wembley address to deal from is being searched for by police.

The man, who reportedly deals drugs in Wembley , used a vulnerable man's address to deal from, a spokesman for Brent Police said on Saturday (April 28).

Officers from Brent attended the address and seized drugs “he left behind” at the property after the suspect “made off” from the scene.

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, Brent Police said: “Wembley drug dealer preying on a vulnerable blind man and using his address to deal from.

“Suspect made off, but we managed to get all the drugs he left behind.

“We know who you are, we will be in touch.”