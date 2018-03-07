The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of suspected cannabis plants were found inside a Harrow home and police believe if they are confirmed to be illegal drugs they would have had street value of £450,000.

The huge haul of plants was located by a police helicopter in the Belmont area before a warrant was executed at the address on Tuesday morning (March 6).

Harrow borough police seized the plants from the home in Felbridge Avenue.

A spokesman for Harrow police said: "Whilst searching for some suspects for an unrelated crime about a month ago, a NPAS (National Police Air Service) police helicopter crew identified a heat source coming from a house in Felbridge Avenue.

"Officers obtained a warrant and on [Tuesday morning, March 6] executed the warrant.

"One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.

"Over 400 plants found inside with a street value of £450,000."

NPAS confirmed a helicopter crew assisted police officers during the operation.

Belmont Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted that they also helped Harrow's response team with the drugs warrant.

They tweeted: "One male arrested and over 400 cannabis plants seized."

