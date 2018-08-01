Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man wanted for a string of west London burglaries was arrested following a dramatic police chase in Brent on Tuesday night (July 31).

A helicopter was seen circling over Harlesden at around 8pm and officers cordoned off Park Road, St Albans Road, Cecil Road, Langdon Court and Craven Park Road while they tracked him down.

It took Harlesden police nearly two hours to capture the suspect, who was wanted for seven burglaries in boroughs of Ealing, Brent, Barnet and Hammersmith and Fulham, after he from officers he fled on foot.

According to police, the suspect was also wanted on recall to prison and had been on the run for six months.

Brent residents provided vital information which helped officers track him down.

Following a lengthy chase, officers caught the suspect in the back garden of a home in Park Road at the junction with Cecil Road where he was arrested.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The officers from the Response Team were on patrol in Harlesden on Tuesday, at around 8pm when they spotted the 39-year-old man, who they recognised as wanted for in excess of seven burglaries in the boroughs of Ealing, Brent, Barnet and Hammersmith and Fulham.

"As soon as he was aware that he had been recognised, he made off from officers who gave chase. He hid from them with the Dog Support Unit and National Police Air Service called to the area to assist with the search.

"It took sometime to find him but the officers persisted, with a member of the public providing vital information, informing them that they had seen a man in a driveway of a property in St Mary's Road.

"Officers caught the suspect at the rear garden of a property in Park Road junction with Cecil Road and he was arrested."

Grateful Harlesden residents applauded officers as they led the suspect to the police van.

The man remains in custody at a north London police station.

North West Police Command Unit operations lead, Superintendent Sara Leach, said: "This was brilliant work by officers, this man has been on the run for months and been the subject of a comprehensive manhunt. He was not only wanted for over seven burglaries but also wanted on a recall to prison.

"The persistence and determination of the officers to locate him should be praised along with the information given to us by a member of the public which assisted us in tracking his movements and eventually arresting him. We are pleased that local residents are supportive of our actions in trying to catch criminals who believe they can continue to offend without any fear of getting caught.

"This demonstrates we will pursue and prosecute those who damage the lives of law-abiding people. By taking a prolific criminal like this off the streets we will hopefully avoid a large number of local residents of becoming future victims of burglary."