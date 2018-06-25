Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

So many children seeking asylum are arriving in central London that Westminster City Council has fielded more than double its quota.

But a council leader has accepted moving them away after they wait more than a month is not in a child's best interest.

Exactly how long the young asylum seekers are waiting for settlement was not made clear at a meeting this week.

However, council papers showed the council currently has 67 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in its care.

Its national transfer scheme threshold is 28, meaning Westminster currently has 39 more young people than it is expected to provide care for before it can begin asking other local authorities to resettle the arrivals.

All 39 young people are on the transfer list to other local authorities who are under their threshold, papers provided to Westminster Council said.

They were told on Monday, June 18, good practice guidance from the Home Office suggested young people who have already been cared for in a borough for more than one month should be considered for permanent placement there.

Westminster receives high numbers of young people seeking asylum compared to other parts of the UK, because they often entered the country for the first time at London's Victoria coach station, a family and people services policy and scrutiny committee heard on Monday.

They were told Westminster was continuing to voluntarily participate in the pan-London protocol, which was designed to share new arrivals to the capital around local authorities.

The protocol is overseen by the London borough of Croydon, and is a voluntary agreement made between the councils of London to share the safe care of unaccompanied asylum seeking children aged between 16 - 18.

The protocol says it first tries to link the young people first with any local authority where they have a connection, such as relatives.

If they don't have any such connections, the protocol settles them in one of the group of London authorities that is under its quota, rather than moving them elsewhere in the UK.

However, local authorities can choose to keep more unaccompanied asylum seeking children than its threshold, which for Westminster amounted to 0.07 per cent of its population of children in care; or 28 young people.

The committee was briefing Cabinet Member for Adult Social Services and Public Health, Cllr Heather Acton.

The committee told her authorities found it challenging to find outside boroughs ready to take a child right away, which meant many would end up staying.

Often young people wanted to stay where they were once they had been waiting for over a month, and their needs were looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Cllr Action said shifting young asylum-seekers out of Westminster once they had been there for a month already would disrupt their settlement.

"We are way over the numbers we should have, but, as the report says; once the child has been in a placement for more than a month it is more beneficial for them to stay."

A spokesman for the council added: "Westminster faces significant pressure due to its central location, but works hard to ensure that vulnerable new arrivals are given the care they need.

"We work with other local authorities and central Government to ensure that unaccompanied asylum seeking children are assessed and housed, either in Westminster or outside the borough, as quickly as possible".