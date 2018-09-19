Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A supermarket security guard was beaten in a frenzied attack that left him with a broken ankle by a suspect who had made off chocolate worth £1.79, police say.

The 45-year-old victim was working in a shop in South Wharf Road, Bayswater, at about 4am on August 22, when he saw the suspect stealing the chocolate bars from the confectionery aisle.

When the security guard tried to stop the suspect from leaving the shop, he pushed past staff and escaped.

But, shockingly, he is said to have returned just moments later and punched the security guard from behind, knocking him to the floor, before punching and kicking him repeatedly for about 30 seconds before fleeing again.

The attack left the victim shocked and distressed and he had to be taken to hospital with a fractured right ankle.

Police in Westminster launched an investigation but are now appealing for help to find the person responsible for the attack.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Gabi Kennedy-Hill, from police at Westminster, said: “This man is clearly a violent individual who launched an attack on a security guard just trying to do his job. Instead of just making off when confronted, he returned and launched a prolonged and completely unnecessary attack on the victim.

“If anyone recognises who is he or has any other information, please contact police immediately.”

The suspect is described as black, slim, bald and around 6ft 2ins. He wore a white and black baseball cap with a motif on front, a dark zip-up hooded top with white strings, a grey T-shirt, black jeans and grey trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 6540630/17, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.