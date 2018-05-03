The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Londoners can look forward to feeling hot, hot, hot with temperatures predicted to rise towards the end of the week.

According to forecasters the capital will see plenty of sunshine throughout the early May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Bank Holiday Monday and could reach a scorching 28C, making for the hottest May Bank holiday on record, The Mirror reports.

The south east can expect sizzling sunshine to set in from Friday (May 5) when temperatures will reach highs of 18C, according to the Met Office.

Warm winds from the Azores are likely to boost temperatures with the mercury rising above normal in many regions as high pressure builds.

The sun will continue to shine throughout Saturday (May 6) and Sunday (May 7) with highs of 25C.

But Monday (May 8) is set to be the real scorcher, when temperatures could rocket to nearly 30C - making the south of England hotter than the Costa del Sol and Ibiza!

(Image: Met Office)

It means Britain will likely have its warmest May Bank Holiday Monday in almost 20 years, surpassing the record of 23.6C set in 1999.

The hottest May Bank Holiday weekend occurred in 1995 when temperatures hit 28.6C.

Forecaster Claire Kennedy-Edwards, of The Weather Channel, said: “​We are currently experiencing winds feeding in from a relatively cool Atlantic.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

“This can help to keep temperatures on the chilly side over near-by regions of north and north-west Europe.

“But as high pressure builds, warmer air from eastern Europe will be pulled further west to affect northern France and into the UK and Ireland.”