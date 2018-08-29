The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As rain falls across west London and the August Bank Holiday fades into a distant memory, you may feel like the summer is truly over.

But more sunshine is in our sights with long-term forecasters predicting an Indian Summer could soon set in and last until November.

According to the Met Off, rain will fall throughout Wednesday morning (August 29) and the sky will stay overcast for the rest of the day.

Thursday also looks dreary with low clouds for most of the day and temperatures dipping to 13C.

But things will begin to brighten up as the week draws to a close and forecasters predict sunshine will start to return to west London on Friday (August 31).

Snippets off sunshine will be seen on Friday morning in Uxbridge , Ealing , Hounslow and Harrow with temperatures peaking at 20C.

Saturday looks to be hotter across the four boroughs with highs of 22C and sunny spells in the morning and at around 7pm at night.

(Image: Met Office)

Sunday and Monday look to be relative scorchers compared to the last few days with highs of 24C and sunshine throughout both days.

In Hounslow temperatures will peak on Sunday with highs of 23C at around 4pm.

Uxbridge will reach the height of its sunny spell on Monday with sunshine and highs of 23C from 1pm to 4pm.

(Image: John Alevroyiannis)

Ealing will feel the warmer weather from 7am to sunset on Sunday with highs of 23C forecast.

And Harrow will let the sun shine in throughout Monday with highs of 22C.

A Met Office forecaster said the outlook for Friday to Sunday is: "Staying predominantly dry with bright or sunny spells and light winds, although there is a chance of isolated showers on Friday. Chilly nights."