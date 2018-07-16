A road has been closed in both directions in Sunbury after a "serious collision".
Groveley Road, near Feltham , was shut in both directions by police while forensic officers examined the scene after the crash on Monday night (July 16).
The road remains closed from A244 Chertsey Road to Vicarage Road, near King George's Field.
A spokesman for Surrey Police posted on Twitter at around 8.19pm: "We are dealing with a serious collision on Groveley Road in Sunbury.
"The road will remain closed whilst we forensically examine the scene."
Getwestlondon has approached Surrey Police for more information on the crash and the condition of those involved.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates on this incident as we get them on our live blog below.
