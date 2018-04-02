The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's been a pretty miserable Easter weekend weather wise, with plenty of rain and temperatures that have given the impression that winter is refusing to leave quietly.

But better weather is finally on the horizon - and it appears we might be skipping spring entirely and heading straight for summer.

Because temperatures are set to soar by next weekend - with a very pleasant and sunny temperature of 17 degrees for next Saturday in parts of west London.

We will have to make it through plenty of rain first, though, with three days of drizzle being forecast for today (Monday), Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will then be a cloudy day on Thursday before temperatures rise in time for next weekend.

On Friday sunny intervals are forecast with the temperature rising to 15 degrees before it gets warmer still on Saturday.

It is, though, predicted to be a little breezy while on Sunday, even though it is forecast to remain at 17 degrees more rain is forecast.

So perhaps it's not time to get out the paddling pool and barbecue just yet.

Looking further ahead there is a spell of warm and pleasant weather forecast for the week after next.

From April 10 to 15 there are sunny intervals forecast every day with temperatures of 15 or 16 degrees each day in west London.

The Met Office's forecast for April 6 to April 15 reads: "There are signals that it will probably be largely dry for south eastern areas [of the UK].

"Temperatures will probably be near average [although it will be] rather warm at times in central and south eastern areas.

"It is most likely that it will be drier and more settled towards mid-April."