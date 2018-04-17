The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer seems to have arrived early with a week-long treat of dry, warm weather and sunny spells - and the highest temperatures coming our way on Thursday (April 19).

Londoners can well and truly kiss goodbye to the winter blues and the Beast from the East as temperatures are set to soar to 24C - and we're barely into spring.

Tuesday began with "lengthy sunny spells" but with a strengthening southwesterly wind and maximum temperatures of around 18C, according to the Met Office.

But by Wednesday (April 18), parts of west London can brag that temperatures will be hotter than Ibiza , with the warmest conditions from 1pm through to 6pm.

(Image: Met Office)

The Met Office has promised that "cloud will quickly break up leaving very warm sunshine and light winds, the sun becoming somewhat stronger at this time of year".

So you may want to head to a riverside pub to make the most of the impromptu sunny midweek hump day.

And the good news doesn't end there - the dry, very warm and sunny weather is set to stay put from Thursday right through until Saturday (April 21).

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .