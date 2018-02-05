The video will start in 8 Cancel

February 6 2018 marks exactly 100 years since one of the most important and defining moments in British history - that date in 1918 marked the passing into law of the Representation of the People Act, which gave the right to vote to some women for the first time.

On this centenary occasion, Amnesty International and Get West London are joining forces to recognise the incredible women who are making a real difference in our area TODAY.

Since brave suffragettes from up and down the country broke through in the struggle to get their voices heard in Parliament, women from around the world have channelled that same spirit to campaign for different forms of progress.

They have stood up to racism, sexism, homophobia, corruption and much more.

Last century’s suffragettes are today's women's human rights defenders. Every day they harness their passionate voices to empower communities and create a fairer world.

Amnesty International campaigns to help protect women's human rights defenders around the globe.

These brave campaigners often face surveillance, intimidation, threats, imprisonment and some even risk their lives.

But you don’t need to travel thousands of miles to meet women fighting for justice and equality. In fact, there’s probably a woman human rights defender living near you.

This is why Amnesty and Get West London want readers to nominate the incredible women who are making a real difference in their local area.

How to nominate To nominate an amazing woman in your local area, visit www.amnesty.org.uk/suffragettespirit

All nominees must have carried out work to help others in their local area within the past 10 years

All successful nominees will be contacted to give consent prior to being placed on the Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain

There are ordinary women from all walks of life – from students to shopkeepers, office workers to OAPs – who are doing extraordinary things.

They might have stood up to bullies, helped the homeless, aided refugees, worked to protect the environment or campaigned for better access to healthcare. The list goes on.

Every time these women have spoken up, they’ve helped make life better for others - to ensure that we and future generations can enjoy a fairer, more equal world.

The amazing achievements of these often unsung heroes deserve to be celebrated, and now Amnesty wants to put them on its Suffragette Spirit Map of Britain.

The interactive map, which will launch on International Women’s Day on March 8 2018, will be a symbol of the suffragette legacy – proudly displaying how far we have come over the past century, but highlighting how much life-changing work is still being carried out today.

So now it's over to you - which 21st century suffragette deserves to be put firmly on the map?

Progress of women's rights in Britain 1859 - the first female doctor was registered

1878 - women could graduate from university

1882 - women were allowed to keep inherited property and wages

1918 - Representation of the People Act gave women over the age of 30, who owned a certain amount of property, the right to vote

1928 - Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act gave the vote to all women over the age of 21, regardless of any property ownership

The campaign has been funded by People’s Postcode Lottery.

