A breathtaking video captures the moment London was covered in a blanket of snow as the freezing weather conditions continue to bite in the capital.

The video was shot from the Novotel London Canary Wharf hotel in London Docklands and shows a timelapse over 24 hours in the city.

Much of London woke up on Wednesday (February 28) under a layer of snow as the cold snap and impact of the Beast from the East continued to be felt across the capital and the rest of the UK.

But behind the picture postcard views, the snow is causing chaos in and around west London.

Several Tube lines are currently running to delays, and some schools in Brent, Ealing and Hounslow have had to close their doors to pupils .

The timelapse video starts with grey clouds covering the city sky before being replaced by blue sky.

A beautiful sunset is followed by a clear night before London completely disappears in a snow storm.

Once clear, a Christmas card view of the city emerges with London buried in snow.

The freezing temperatures are expected to remain until Friday (March 2) with more snow falling, before the mercury starts to rise during the weekend and into next week.