A glittering image of the Queen made from a million crystals coated with gold will be seen by thousands of motorists in central London.

The piece by Chelsea artist Matt Marga will take pride of place on the site off Park Lane in a homage to the Queen after Westminster's planning committee approved the plan.

The 3m by 5.3m tall sculpture is made of toughened glass which is filled with hand cut crystals partially coated with gold foil.

Chelsea gallery Ventique, which represents Mr Marga, applied for planning permission to put the sculpture at the focal point on Achilles Way for six months.

Originally they had hoped to have it in place for the monarch’s 92nd birthday in April. It is likely to be on the traffic island off Park Lane in the autumn after the decision on Tuesday (May 29).

Westminster City Council has allowed the display of sculptures on the traffic island in 1998, 2012 and 2014 and has also allowed a menorah to be put there during the Jewish festival of Chanukah.

The traffic island is not accessible to the public.

The sculpture was designed to be visible to the public outdoors, rather than being “held behind closed doors in a private collection”.

It is designed for the sun to “valorise the shining effect of the crystals” to make them sparkle.

It will replace the Dunamis sculpture by Bushra Fakhoury on the traffic island.