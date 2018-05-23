The video will start in 8 Cancel

A proposal to introduce stronger licensing controls for Notting Hill Carnival has drawn opposition.

The street party draws crowds of millions every August bank holiday for its vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture.

Kensington and Chelsea's full council will vote on Wednesday (May 23) on whether to specifically add Notting Hill Carnival to its Statement of Licensing Policy (SLP) for the first time.

However some have criticised the move, claiming it will turn the volume down on Europe's biggest street party.

The draft SLP stemmed from council concerns those seeking licences for alcohol stalls and sound systems did not provide enough detail.

It also cited public safety and overcrowding concerns that emerged from last year's report from the Mayor’s Office of Policing and Crime.

The draft SLP proposes that no Carnival-goers should be allowed to enter or re-enter licensed premises between 7-9pm on both nights, except for patrons going outside to smoke.

It would also ban bars and pubs from advertising booze promotions like happy hour or 2-for-1 drinks during Carnival.

A Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council (RBKC) spokesman said police had for years requested bars within the carnival footprint keep to those hours for to help to end the Carnival each day.

The draft SLP also recommends carnival licence applications must be made at least six weeks ahead of the event, so organisers, police and the council could assess them.

(Image: PA)

The applications must show how event organisers, which range from stallholders, to pubs, bars and sound system operators, plan to prevent crime and disorder, ensure public safety, protect children, and control crowd numbers.

The council's review noted a small risk of an increase in cases going before its licensing committee if police oppose applications.

The draft SLP also formalises measures already in place.

The current Temporary Event Notice (TEN) already allows stallholders to serve alcohol between 10am to 7pm both days, while existing licence-holders like pubs are allowed to continue selling beyond those hours as normal.

Public consultations finished in February and attracted 75 mixed responses.

(Image: PA)

While some carnival-goers viewed the regulations as hurting the carnival's spontaneity, a few residents asked it be stopped or moved elsewhere, citing noise, disruption, and crime.

The Westway Trust , which manages the estate at the carnival's heart, wrote that the event was estimated to generate £45 million, with 40% of traders African-Caribbean.

The trust said there was a strong feeling the reporting of crime and disorder at the carnival did not take into context the backdrop of rising knife crime across the capital.

It also said there was a feeling of a "crackdown" on the carnival and particularly its sound providers.

It added a six-week application period was "unrealistic", saying many events were volunteer organised.

The trust also criticised the 7pm-9pm rule, comparing it to Sydney's controversial "lock out" law.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

The Met Police supported the draft SLP, saying the excessive drinking at the carnival brought antisocial behaviour and crowd surging posed a safety risk.

Its submission said reducing some sound systems last year had made crowd control easier.

However the British Association of Sound Systems (BASS), which governs the carnival's sound, aired concerns about the cost of licensing fees for larger premises, and a new requirement to use "costly" licensed security guards instead of crowd stewards and volunteers.

Some BASS members added claims authorities tried to reduce sound at the carnival with every passing year.

A few carnival-goers accused the council of trying to shut the carnival down entirely, which it rejected.