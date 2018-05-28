Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “strong-willed” nine-year-old from Ealing who doctors initially said would not be able to smile due to her cerebral palsy has won an award recognising her courage and determination.

Luna Pulido Bees, from Ealing , was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after she was born, a condition which limits her ability to move her arms and legs.

In spite of her condition, Luna is determined to still enjoy classes such as swimming and drawing and her determination has led to her winning the London Children of Courage's determination award.

After being nominated by Variety, the children's charity, Luna picked up her award at a ceremony in London hosted by singer David Grant and his wife Carrie.

Speaking after the event, Luna's dad David Bees said: “We're so happy to see her recognised for all her hard work and determination, it's lovely.”

As Andreina, Dave's wife, was in labour with her first child, Luna got stuck during the delivery process and was starved of oxygen for about 10 minutes.

“The doctors told us that she wasn't even going to be able to smile,” Ms Bees said.

However, Luna “hasn't stopped smiling since she was a baby” and now has a full social life, which includes Brownies each week, and education at a special needs school in west London.

(Image: Variety)

Mr Bees said: “She has a great set of friends and is a popular classmate. Her birthday parties are always popular and her friends always really look forward to them.”

According to Variety, Luna, who wants to become a swimming teacher or doctor when she grows up, displayed her characteristic determination most notably after major surgery on her legs.

She was not expected to stand or walk for over a year but managed to get upright and moving again less than eight months after the surgery.

Her dad added: “She's a very strong-willed person, as we have come to learn over the years. It's because of her pure determination that she is here now.”