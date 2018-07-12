The video will start in 8 Cancel

A new Public Space Protection Order could mean anyone involved in street racing in parts of Hillingdon could be issued with an immediate fine.

Hillingdon Council has been consulting on the PSPO after images and videos from illegal street racing in Hillingdon went viral and appeared on getwestlondon.

The consultation, which ends on Thursday (July 12) lists 12 different behaviours which could lead to the perpetrator being handed fines by police or council workers.

The consultation lists six wards of the borough, Botwell , Pinkwell , Townfield , Uxbridge South, Yiewsley , and West Ruislip , as areas where the PSPO would be in force.

Councillor Jazz Dhillon captured a shocking video showing youths skidding their cars around the car park at the Asda superstore in Millington Road, in Pinkwell, on June 16.

The video shows a huge crowd in the underground car park in Hayes as drivers show off their suped-up cars, with one vehicle spinning in circles and missing some of the onlookers by inches.

The consultation document says the activity involves the use of cars or motorcycles on publicly accessible spaces and roads to perform stunts. Other problems cited include the noise nuisance and committing road traffic offences.

However under the order, not only would drivers and passengers of the vehicles be liable for a fixed penalty notice, but so would spectators and anyone promoting such events on social media.

If the order takes effect, those who go "car cruising", with two or more vehicles including motorbikes, can receive a fixed penalty notice for doing any of the following:

Speeding

Driving in convoy

Racing

Performing stunts

Sounding horns or playing music as to cause nuisance

Using foul or abusive language

Using threatening, intimidating behaviour towards another person

Causing obstruction on a public highway, whether moving or stationary.

To promote, organize or publicise, via email, the Internet, Facebook, Twitter or similar social media, or any publication or broadcast any 'car cruising' within the Restricted Areas

Using any water outlet for the purpose of flooding the road to facilitate performing stunts in the Restricted Areas.

Participating in the above activities as a passenger or driver

Congregating to spectate on any such activities

If a police constable or authorised employee of Hillingdon Council believes someone has committed any of the above offences, they would be able to issue a fixed penalty notice.

Under the notice, the person would pay £100 to be freed of any liability to conviction for the offence, with the money going to the council.

The results of the consultation will be assess by the council, which will then decide if the PSPO should be put in place.