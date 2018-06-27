Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Buskers may have to bring down the volume or be prepared to take their talents elsewhere, as Kensington and Chelsea asks whether the public wants street performing to be banned in the royal borough.

The council is asking residents whether they would support a clampdown on loud or obstructive busking, particularly outside tube stations like busy Earl's Court , and popular tourist destination, Notting Hill's Portobello Rd.

It says it receives 1,200 complaints of noise pollution and anti-social busking in the borough annually, on average.

It is not illegal to busk, but the council's survey includes questions such as whether busking or street entertainment should be banned everywhere at all times, banned just outside underground stations or limited to certain hours.

It also asks survey respondents whether it should look at banning specific loud instruments, like drums, whether respondents would support limiting buskers to an hour in each location, or mandating there can't be more than one busker within 50 metres of another.

Its consultation says the council is considering creating a busking-specific Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to deal with buskers who were attracting complaints.

A PSPO specific to busking would be designed to address "excessive levels of noise, nuisance, annoyance, danger of risk of harm or injury caused by street entertainment activities to residents and businesses."

The notice of public consultation says residents, musicians, and the wider community have until July 6 to submit their views in the online survey.

"The streets are the world's biggest talent platform and we celebrate the vibrancy of our street entertainment scene," its consultation says.

"For Kensington and Chelsea - and London as a whole, if we are to maintain our proud tradition of being a global powerhouse for music - more needs to be done to support and regulate our busking community."

The consultation said the council needed to strike a balance between what works for both residents and street performers.

It comes after calls to crack down on buskers on Portobello Road, from 2013, after complaints of loud and aggressive performers who clashed with local businesses and market traders.

Following public consultation, the council and local police decided to address the problem by using Community Protection Notices (CPN) to control antisocial behaviour by buskers.

This meant complaints could be made about excessive noise, creating an obstruction, either with paraphernalia or by attracting crowds, or buskers deemed to be posing a health and safety hazard.

The locations considered for the PSPOs include: Thurloe Street, Exhibition Road from the East Lawn (at its corner with Cromwell Road) of the Natural History Museum to the borough boundary with Westminster, Kensington High Street from Derry Street to Wrights Lane.

It also could affect the entrances and exits to all nine underground stations in the borough, Talbot Road Toilets at Portobello Road, Denbigh Terrace at Portobello Road, Dunworth Mews at Portobello Road, Chepstow Villas at its junction with Portobello Road, Tavistock Square, outside Earls Court Station Earls Court Road side and King's Road junction with Royal Avenue.