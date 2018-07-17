The video will start in 8 Cancel

A street fight in Ealing left two men injured in hospital.

Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a fight in South Ealing Road at about 8.10pm on Monday (July 16).

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service took two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.

Police told getwestlondon the injuries are not serious.

A photo taken at the scene showed two police cars and a police van parked up, with a large section of the parade of shops cordoned off.

(Image: Ivo Joao Ferreira Mendes)

A Met Police spokesman said two men, aged 22 and 37, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

On Tuesday afternoon (July 17), police said they both remain in custody in a west London police station. Enquiries into the circumstances of the fight are ongoing.

Witnesses suggest six police cars were called to Ealing to deal with the street fight.