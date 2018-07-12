Three men were arrested after a large fight broke out near Paddington Station less than an hour after England was knocked out of the World Cup last night (July 11).
Metropolitan Police attended reports of a fight in London Mews at 10.30pm.
British Transport Police officers from Paddington Station helped the Met to "split up the fight fight calmly and professionally."
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Three adult males were arrested on suspicion of ABH at 10.30pm on Wednesday (July 11) following reports of a fight in London Mews, a short while earlier."
British Transport Police's Paddington team tweeted the following message following the brawl: "Paddington BTP officers assisted Metropolitan Police with a large fight on London Mews just outside the station. Our officers were quickly on scene and split up the fight calmly and professionally."
The three men arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm (ABH) were taken to central London police stations for questioning.
Police continue to make enquiries into the incident.