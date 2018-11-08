Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stratford International services are being delayed after a woman went into labour on a train and gave birth.

The pregnant passenger went into labour sooner than she’d have liked and probably in the last place she’d have ever expected on Thursday night (November 8).

The mum-to-be was at Stratford International on a Southeastern train heading into London when paramedics needed to rush to her carriage for her impatient baby.

A tweet from the official Southeastern account at 9.17pm reads: "London bound trains are being delayed at Stratford International after an ambulance has been called to a train following the birth of a new baby on board.

"London bound trains are unable to stop at the station until the ambulance arrives.

"Congratulations to mother and child."

Services have been delayed through the station as the baby was brought safely into the world.

Anstey Harris, who was caught up in the delay, had no complaints and wished the new mum well.

She tweeted: “Aw, our train is late because someone just gave birth on the train at Stratford International. #cute #congratulations @Se_Railway , was it a boy or a girl? Hope all doing well.”

Southeastern have confirmed the mum and her new-born are on their way – belatedly – to hospital.