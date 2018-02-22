The video will start in 8 Cancel

Grime rapper Stormzy brought a glittering BRIT Awards night at the O2 Arena to a political and poignant end with an impassioned freestyle reflecting on one of west London's darkest days .

The star, who won two awards on Wednesday night (February 21), began his performance by asking the prime minister: "Yo Theresa May , where’s the money for Grenfell ?".

Rain poured down on the Shut Up star's bare chest as the south Londoner projected his opinions to a packed crowd and millions of ITV viewers at home.

Never one to back down from politically sensitive issues, the rapper - who contributed to the Artists for Grenfell song shortly after the devastating fire which killed 71 people - continued: "What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?"

Stormzy also said: "You criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages, you should do some jail time, you should pay some damages, you should burn your house down and see if you can manage this."

Quickly becoming the top trending topic on Wednesday night, the performance garnered widespread praise on Twitter.

Labour MP for Kensington Emma Dent Coat tweeted shortly after Stormzy's speech.

"Thank you for speaking truth to power, Stormzy," she said.

"In Kensington we will never forget. We will never stop fighting for justice. No justice, no peace."

Rapper and activist Akala tweeted that his performance was "one of the most iconic moments in UK music".

In the rest of Stormzy's time on stage, he called out institutional racism and criticised the Daily Mail while praising the accomplishments of model Jourdan Dunn and actor Daniel Kaluuya.

Earlier that night, Stormzy had claimed the Best Male and Best British Album awards for Gang Signs & Prayer.

Accepting an award, he said: "I'm going to try... firstly, thank God, that's the reason I'm here, that's the reason why I'm able to do what I do."

He thanked his team, and added: "I don't even know how I have managed to achieve this, this is the grace of God."

