Storm Eleanor is set to hit west London with gusts reaching 70mph and heavy rain from Tuesday evening (January 2).

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind as Storm Eleanor was officially named on Monday (January 1).

Eleanor is the fifth named storm of the season, after Aileen , Brian , Caroline and Dylan .

What is the forecast for west London?

Most of west London can expect thickening cloud and rain after a bright but chilly start on Tuesday morning.

The odd heavy downpour is possible before drier and brighter weather will return from the west later in the day.

Overnight, there will be further rain which will be heavy at time but clearing to blustery showers through until the early hours of Wednesday morning with a maximum temperature of 10°C.

What can we expect from Storm Eleanor?

The chief forecaster's assessment states we can expect high winds and blustery showers.

He said: "A deepening area of low pressure, now named Storm Eleanor, will track east across the centre of the UK.

"This will bring gales and severe gales to Northern Ireland and northern England late on Tuesday and overnight, clearing eastern England during Wednesday morning.

"The strong winds may clip southern Scotland, with continued uncertainty in the northern extent.

"Further south, severe gales will affect western and southern coasts on Tuesday evening and overnight, with a very squally feature bringing a short spell of intense rainfall and very strong gusts to some inland localities.

"Wednesday daytime sees a very blustery day, with squally gusts accompanying showers in many areas.

"Throughout this period, gusts of 60-70mph are likely along exposed coasts, with the more exposed locations seeing gusts close to 80mph. Inland gusts exceeding 60mph are possible."

Why are storms named?

A storm is named when it has the potential to cause disruption or damage which could result in an amber or red warning.

The Met Office - which officially names a storm - use a severe weather warning forecast which determine the impact the weather may have and the likelihood of these impacts.

This will then formulate a yellow, amber or red warning based on the impacts from wind, rain and even snow.

What is the Met Office's warning?

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind from Tuesday at 6pm that will last until Wednesday at 6pm.

The warning states: "Storm Eleanor to bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday.

"The warning has been adjusted to bring the northern boundary southwards, and to combine with the warning previously in force for Wednesday.

"Public transport may be disrupted or canceled and some bridges are likely to be closed. Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.

"Combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and again there is a chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves, or beach material being thrown on to seafronts and coastal properties."

