Storm Ali is set to rage in London, as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for wind.
In fact, heavy winds are expected to last for around a week in the capital, following the Storm which has already claimed one life.
Forecasters have predicted that at their heaviest, winds could reach as high at 60mph in south and east England, with winds as strong as 45-50mph more likely in inland areas.
However, it is not just wind we have to worry about. The Met Office has also warned that where there are strong winds, they may be "accompanied by short-lived outbreaks of very heavy rain in places".
The first weather warning is in place for Thursday night (September 20), starting at 6pm and lasting until 9am on Friday (September 21).
A second warning has also been issued for Sunday (September 23), from 9am until 9am on Monday (September 24).
What to expect
The Met Office has provided details of the kinds of things we can expect when the winds are at their strongest:
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs or through falling trees and branches. This could also bring the chance of injuries and danger to life.
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.