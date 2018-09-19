The video will start in 8 Cancel

Storm Ali is set to rage in London, as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for wind.

In fact, heavy winds are expected to last for around a week in the capital, following the Storm which has already claimed one life.

Forecasters have predicted that at their heaviest, winds could reach as high at 60mph in south and east England, with winds as strong as 45-50mph more likely in inland areas.

However, it is not just wind we have to worry about. The Met Office has also warned that where there are strong winds, they may be "accompanied by short-lived outbreaks of very heavy rain in places".

The first weather warning is in place for Thursday night (September 20), starting at 6pm and lasting until 9am on Friday (September 21).

A second warning has also been issued for Sunday (September 23), from 9am until 9am on Monday (September 24).

What to expect

The Met Office has provided details of the kinds of things we can expect when the winds are at their strongest: