Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police at Notting Hill Carnival will have the power to stop and search anyone they please after a Section 60 Order was put in place from 9am on Sunday (August 26).

According to Metropolitan Police the measures were put in place to reassure revellers attending Family Day at the carnival following a recent surge in violent crime in the capital.

The order will be rolled out across Notting Hill from 9am to 11.59pm on Sunday (August 26).

The Met also announced earlier in the week that metal-detecting knife arches will also be in place at "strategic points" along the Carnival route for the first time ever.

The senior police man in charge of the event Notting Hill Carnival Gold Commander Dave Musker said he authorised the Section 60 order as a "preventative measure" following recent "incidents of violence" across London."

Notting Hill Carnival Gold Commander Dave Musker, said: “As the Gold Commander responsible for the policing of this event, my job is to ensure everyone participating and attending can enjoy a safe and spectacular event.

"The Metropolitan Police has worked tirelessly to develop an appropriate and proportionate policing plan; however, given the intelligence picture and incidents of violence I have seen across the city over the last week, I have made the decision to authorise this order as an additional preventative measure.

"The use of this authority will reassure our communities that we are constantly working to protect them. It will also send a message to those intent on committing acts of violence that we will robustly target them.

"Section 60s have been used tactically to prevent violence across London over the past few weeks and I can assure you they are not used without detailed analysis of intelligence."

(Image: Chris Vaughan/Lincolnshire Echo)

He added: "London remains a safe city where the vast majority of people can go about their daily lives unaffected by violence; however we are committed to bearing down on those who commit such acts and will do everything we can to keep Londoners safe.

"I have not made this decision lightly, but with the safety and security of all those planning to attend this event in the forefront of my mind. I will personally keep this order under constant review, and when I believe this no longer forms part of a proportionate policing plan, it will cease.”

Some 13,000 officers will be deployed to the two-day event - around 450 more than last year and more than the parades over the past five years.