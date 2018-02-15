The video will start in 8 Cancel

A decision has been made in relation to a police officer's use of force during a stop and search.

The allegation made against police constable Damian Catherall followed an incident more than three years ago in December 2014.

PC Catherall, based at Twickenham , was accused of being in breach of the Met's professional behaviour.

It was alleged he had used disproportionate force towards a male during a stop and search in the street on December 19, 2014.

The officer attended a public misconduct hearing on Monday (February 12).

However after hearing all the evidence, a panel found the allegation not proven and PC Catherall was cleared of gross misconduct on Wednesday (February 14).

