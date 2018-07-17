The video will start in 8 Cancel

A high-speed midnight car chase across London saw a car reach speeds of more than 130 mph on the A4 in Hounslow, according to police.

A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter was flying over Hounslow just after midnight on Tuesday (July 17), tracking a car which was allegedly stolen in Sutton, South London.

The vehicle was being chased by Met Police's Roads and Transport Policing Command, with the car recorded as exceeding speeds of 130mph, more than 60mph over the legal limit.

The helicopter helped trace the car's movements through London safely.

As the car journeyed through the streets, the driver and passenger of the vehicle eventually gave up in Putney, Wandsworth.

Two people were detained by Met Police's Territorial Support Group.

NPAS tweeted: "Assisted MPSRTPC pursuing a stolen vehicle from MPSSutton on A4 in MPSHounslow . Vehicle travelling in excess of 130mph at times being safely tracked from the aircraft."

The helicopter had been flying over Brent just half an hour before being called to the car chase, over a moped "acting suspiciously in side roads", just before midnight on Monday (July 16).

The helicopter helped locate the moped after it failed to stop and a man was detained and arrested by Brent Police.